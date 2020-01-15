Saeed Ghani says Sindh Government completed numerous development projects in Karachi despite centre failure to cooperate

January 14, 2020

Karachi, January 14, 2020 (PPI-OT): Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that the Sindh government had completed numerous development projects for Karachi, despite the non-cooperation of the federal government. The provincial Minister for Information said that the federal government was not ready to spend even a penny in Karachi. He said this while reviewing the progress of ongoing development projects in his constituency on Tuesday.

During his visit, Saeed Ghani took a detailed review of the ongoing development work on the Mahmudabad Nullah. On the occasion, the Minister directed to complete the development work on the Mahmudabad Nullah as soon as possible. He said that he would not tolerate any compromise in this regard. Saeed Ghani said that the completion of the ongoing development work on the drain would result in lowering the miseries of millions of citizens.

The provincial minister said that the provincial government started all development projects in Karachi with its own resources and completed them without any support. He said that the identity of Imran Khan was nothing but false promises and U-turns. Saeed Ghani said that development projects completed in Sindh province were more than any other province. Provincial Minister of Information said that there were countless small and large development projects that were undergoing completion, adding that, these projects would certainly make the lives of the citizens of Karachi more easier.

