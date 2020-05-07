National

Sanjrani to chair meeting today to discuss modalities for Senate session

May 8, 2020

Islamabad, May 08, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has convened a meeting of the House Business Advisory Committee on Friday to discuss the modalities and agenda for the upcoming session of the Senate.

