Home » Ministries, Official News
For more information, contact:
Sanjrani to chair meeting today to discuss modalities for Senate session
May 8, 2020
Islamabad, May 08, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has convened a meeting of the House Business Advisory Committee on Friday to discuss the modalities and agenda for the upcoming session of the Senate.
For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk
Related PostsTags: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
PPI_Banner