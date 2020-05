Sanjrani to chair meeting today to discuss modalities for Senate session

May 8, 2020

Islamabad, May 08, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has convened a meeting of the House Business Advisory Committee on Friday to discuss the modalities and agenda for the upcoming session of the Senate.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

Tags: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting