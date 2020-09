ISLAMABAD:Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan and Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.

They discussed matters pertaining to expansion in provision of Sehat Insaf Cards in Punjab on the pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Meanwhile, Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan also called on the Prime Minister.