Riyadh: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, and Air India, India's prominent global airline, have entered into a codeshare agreement set to commence in February. This collaboration is designed to expand travel and flight options for passengers, offering enhanced connectivity and a streamlined travel experience. The agreement aims to increase network access, maximize flight options, and cater to the growing demand across tourism and business travel sectors.
According to Saudia Airlines, the partnership will enable guests to benefit from streamlined booking and ticketing processes, smooth connections using a single itinerary, and baggage check-through services to their final destinations. Saudia’s guests will gain access to major Indian cities through Mumbai and Delhi, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Kochi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, and Jaipur, as well as more than 15 additional interline destinations.
Air India passengers traveling to Jeddah or Riyadh will enjoy seamless onward connections on Saudi-operated flights to cities such as Dammam, Abha, Gassim, Gizan, Madinah, and Taif. The codeshare also introduces flexibility for travelers on the Jeddah-Riyadh route, allowing them to arrive in one city and depart from another. Additional connections to select international destinations are anticipated later this year.
H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, highlighted the strategic importance of the agreement, citing both airlines' long-standing histories and shared commitment to enhancing connectivity within their home markets and between their countries. Campbell Wilson, CEO and Managing Director of Air India, emphasized Saudi Arabia's significance as a key market in the Middle East and expressed enthusiasm for the partnership’s potential to provide greater access to the Indian diaspora and promote Saudi Arabia's evolving tourism offerings.
Currently, Saudia maintains 25 active codeshare agreements, facilitating its guests' access to over 100 additional international destinations. These agreements also enable travelers on partner airlines to reach a wide array of domestic destinations in Saudi Arabia, reinforcing Saudia's role in global connectivity.
The post Saudia and Air India Forge Codeshare Agreement to Enhance Travel Connectivity appeared first on Pakistan Business News.