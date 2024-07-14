ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar has said the Supreme Court’s judgment in the reserved seats case poses no challenge to the government.
Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, he said the ruling coalition has a clear majority both in the National and Punjab Assemblies. He recalled that the government passed the finance bill 2024-25 with the majority.
The Law Minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was neither a party in the case nor had sought relief. He said it was Sunni Ittehad Council that had moved the court for the reserved seats.
Responding to a question, the Law Minister said it is for the political parties, affected by the decision, to take a decision regarding filing a review petition.