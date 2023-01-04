Secretary inspects Degree College upgradation work

Quetta: Abdullah Khan, Secretary, Implementation, Planning and Development Department, Government of Balochistan, has said on Wednesday that no compromise would be made on the quality of development work.

These views were expressed by him during inspection of the development work of the project “Construction of building for upgradation of Boys Degree College, Mach, and District Katchi”. Directing the concerned authorities to expedite finalizing other components of the project in accordance with the time period mentioned in the Project Cycle (PC-I), he said that quality of work be ensured at any cost.

Giving briefing about the project, SDO, Building Katchi said that an amount of Rs. 130 million had been reflected for the mentioned project, adding that work on three number residential quarters was in progress with total expenditure of Rs13 million. He said that physical progress of the of the project was six percent against ten percent financial progress.