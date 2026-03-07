﻿Security forces kill 13 Khwarij in KP

Security forces have killed thirteen Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna Al Khwarij in five separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a report by ISPR today, the security forces conducted a series of high-tempo intelligence-driven operations as a part of relentless counter terrorism campaign.

During an intelligence based operation in Bajaur District, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, five Khwarij were sent to hell.

In two other encounters in Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan Districts, three Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna Al Khwarij were successfully neutralized.

Simultaneously, in two separate engagements in Khyber and South Waziristan Districts, own troops effectively neutralized five more Khwarij.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from Indian sponsored killed Khwarij who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area.

It is imperative to highlight that these operations are being conducted concurrently as Pakistan continues to counter emerging challenges along its borders with Afghanistan.

The security forces of Pakistan remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation”s frontiers.

President Asif Ali Zardari has lauded the security forces for their successful operations that resulted in killing of thirteen terrorists belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna Al Khwarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, the President praised the professionalism of the security forces for successfully carrying out operations in Bajaur, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber and South Waziristan.

The President emphasized that these operations against Indian Proxy Fitna Al Khwarij are crucial for maintaining peace across the country.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has also lauded the security forces for killing thirteen Indian-sponsored terrorists in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, he said the security forces are achieving major successes against terrorists under a well-organized plan.

The Prime Minister said the entire nation stands firmly behind the Pakistan”s Armed Forces in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

He affirmed that we will not rest until terrorism is completely eradicated from the country.