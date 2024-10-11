North Waziristan: Pakistani security forces successfully neutralized two militants during an intense operation in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan on October 9, 2024. The operation was conducted based on intelligence reports of militant presence, leading to a significant exchange of fire.
According to Inter Services Public Relations, the operation targeted members of the Khwarij, a group involved in numerous terrorist activities, including attacks on security forces and the killing of innocent civilians. The confrontation resulted in the elimination of two militants, and the recovery of weapons, ammunition, and explosives, further crippling the group’s operational capabilities in the region.
Following the initial operation, security forces are conducting a thorough sanitization of the area to ensure no militants remain at large. This action is part of Pakistan’s broader commitment to eradicating terrorism and securing the safety of its territories and citizens.
