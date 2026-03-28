  • March 30, 2026

اردو خبریں

﻿Security guard injured after accidentally shooting himself with his weapon in Federal B Area

A 22-year-old security guard was injured after allegedly shooting himself in a residence in Federal B Area and was admitted to the hospital.

Police identified the injured man as Farid son of Yasin. The incident took place in a house located in Block 9 of the designated area under the limits of Joharabad police station.

According to initial information released by authorities, Fareed sustained a gunshot wound from an accidental discharge of his own firearm.

The wounded man was promptly transported to a local medical facility for urgent assessment and treatment following the event.

Officials have confirmed that an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the firearm discharge is now underway.

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