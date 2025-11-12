Pakistan’s Senate passed the contentious 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill on Monday, greenlighting a radical restructuring of the nation’s military command and judiciary, even as furious opposition members tore up copies of the legislation and staged a dramatic walkout from the chamber.
The 59-clause bill, introduced by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, secured 64 votes in the 96-member House, meeting the required two-thirds majority. With the opposition boycotting the final vote, no ballots were cast against the measure. The legislation will now proceed to the National Assembly for its concluding approval.
Support for the amendment came from the treasury benches along with senators from the Awami National Party (ANP), JUI-F’s Ahmed Khan, and PTI-backed Saifullah Abro.
A central feature of the reform is the creation of a new post, the Chief of Defence Forces, who will serve as the head of the armed forces starting November 27, 2025. The current Chief of Army Staff is slated to assume this new role. The amendment also ensures that honorary titles like Field Marshal will remain valid for life.
Significant changes are also set for the country’s judicial framework with the establishment of a Federal Constitutional Court (FCC). This new body will absorb some functions currently held by the Supreme Court, whose suo motu jurisdiction will now require a formal application before being taken up.
The constitutional changes also expand the role of the president and prime minister in judicial appointments and limit presidential immunity when the head of state holds another public office.
Explaining the rationale behind the legislation, Law Minister Tarar stated the reforms address longstanding proposals from political parties and bar councils for a specialized constitutional court. He argued that the Supreme Court has become overburdened, causing delays in civil and criminal cases, and the FCC would streamline constitutional matters. Tarar added that alterations to Article 243 were intended to improve the ‘procedural clarity and administrative structure of the armed forces.’
Earlier in the session, PPP Senator Farooq H. Naek presented the report of the joint parliamentary committee on the amendment, highlighting several textual adjustments. He confirmed that each province will have representation in the FCC and that eligibility for High Court judges to serve on the new court has been reduced from seven to five years.
Despite voting in favor, some senators expressed reservations. ANP Senator Aimal Wali Khan cautioned that a parliamentary majority must act with responsibility, warning that weakening core constitutional principles could threaten democracy. MQM-P Senator Faisal Subzwari urged that the reforms deliver ‘tangible results’ for citizens and stressed the need for equitable resource distribution, pointing to the absence of a Provincial Finance Commission since 2007.
The opposition, however, remained steadfast in its rejection of the bill. PTI Senator Ali Zafar declared his party’s opposition to any immunity clauses for public officeholders.
In a unified front, the Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) alliance, chaired by Mahmood Khan Achakzai, labeled the amendment unconstitutional and a violation of the constitution’s ‘basic structure.’ The coalition announced it would not participate in the debate or vote, asserting the measure lacks national consensus and undermines federal principles. The alliance pledged to continue its opposition through peaceful and democratic means.