Sharjeel wants JIT to probe PTI’s bank accounts’ transactions

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon on Thursday demanded formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the transactions made through PTI’s bank accounts.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Khan had still not condemned his party leader Shahbaz Gill’s statement as yet. He accused PTI chief Imran Khan of blackmailing the state institutions. “We would have witnessed an altogether different treatment had there been somebody else in his place,” he added.

Memon said that while on one hand his own sons were living abroad, on the other hand he was busy leading the youth here in Pakistan astray. Referring to PTI chairman’s yesterday’s press conference in which he had said that the Taliban had been installed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) under a conspiracy, the PPP leader said that whom he was blaming.

He said he was at loss to understand that when corruption references could be filed against former president Asif Ali Zardari and other political leaders, why the authorities were not initiating any action against the PTI chairman in Tosha Khana and other corruption cases. Sindh minister said that late Dr Israr Ahmed, a renowned religious scholar, and Hakim Saeed, a philanthropist, had said about Imran decades ago that he was the agent of Jews.