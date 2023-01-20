Sheikh Rashid berates govt for pushing economy to brink

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Friday the policies of the government had pushed the national economy to the brink of collapse.

In a series tweets, the former interior minister said Pakistan was unable to get financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and foreign countries but the cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif continued to swell.

The prevailing situation had worsened to the point that after Allah, only the Supreme Court could save the country, he said, adding that early election could ensure stability. Pakistan had technically defaulted on international liabilities but a formal announcement was to be made, he said. He bemoaned that inflation had reached historic high. Predicting massive protests against the government, he said people daily staged demonstrations outside Nawaz Sharif’s residence in London but he had no compunction.