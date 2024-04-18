Sherry appointed as parliamentary leader in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has nominated Senator Sherry Rehman as parliamentary leader in the Senate, the party said on Thursday.

Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani congratulated Senator Sherry Rehman on being nominated for the key position. Gilani expressed hope that Sherry will play a pivotal role in legislation in the upper house.

Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani said that the Senate was an important forum for policy-making and Senator Sherry Rehman would employ her skills to highlight the issues faced by the masses. It is pertinent to mention that Senator Sherry Rehman was the first female to become the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate. She was declared the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate in 2018 as per a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat.

PPP leader and former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani was elected unopposed as the Chairman of the Senate on April 9.