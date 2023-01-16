Sherry represents Pakistan’s climate resilience and development agenda at WEF in Davos

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman is representing Pakistan at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos on their invitation from 16-20 January 2023.

The Federal Minister’s engagements include a packed calendar of high-level meetings with political leaders, corporate executives, international organizations, climate action practitioners, media and plenary forums on climate, environmental, economic and social issues, says an official statement issued here on Monday.

This year the signature Pakistan Breakfast held annually by the Pathfinder Group will feature Minister Sherry Rehman as the Chief Guest, where she will be talking about Pakistan’s challenges and opportunities at a time of acute climate stress.

Sherry Rehman will also attend the high-level meetings of the Global Risks Advisory Board, and Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders (IGWEL), where she will stress the need for urgent climate action in this decisive decade to get back on track towards the 1.5°C temperature target set under the Paris Agreement.

She will also be talking about Pakistan’s Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) program in multilateral meetings as well as keynoting at a dinner for Women Leaders, among other engagements.

On the invitation of Mr John Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, Minister Sherry Rehman will attend the ministerial level meeting of Forest and Climate Leaders’ Partnership (FLCP) where the ministers will discuss mobilizing finance, investment, and technical support for ambitious forest and climate action.

The World Economic Forum annually brings together leaders from all walks of life to label common global challenges of the present and the future, and to identify pathways to overcome them.

As the world currently faces a polycrisis in the shape of economic, social and environmental challenges, this year’s Annual Meeting is being organized under the theme, “Cooperation in a Fragmented World”.

The meeting is expected to bring together around 3,000 leaders from all over the world to forge understanding and alignment and exchange insights that can drive tangible action on key global issues.