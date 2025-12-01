Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Owais Qadir Shah said today on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with Palestine that the condemnation of Israeli atrocities should continue unabated on every global forum, and the provincial assembly expresses solidarity with the Palestinian people.
In his message, the Speaker stated Pakistan’s clear stance, supporting the establishment of an independent Palestinian state according to the pre-1967 borders.
Syed Owais Qadir Shah emphasized that the long-standing relations between Pakistan and Palestine are an integral part of the nation’s faith and principles.
He praised the Palestinian people, saying that their steadfastness and bravery are an example for the whole world.
Concluding his statement, the Speaker reiterated the commitment that Pakistan’s diplomatic, moral, and political support for the oppressed Palestinian people will continue uninterrupted.