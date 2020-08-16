Sindh Chief Minister says COVID-19 claims five more lives across Sindh

August 16, 2020

Karachi, August 16, 2020 (PPI-OT): As many as five more patients of coronavirus lost their lives, lifting the death toll to 2,322 in Sindh province. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday. Shah said that five more patients died overnight, lifting the death toll to 2,322 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate. He added that 147 more patients had recovered, raising the number of patients recovered so far to 119,572 that came to 95 percent recovery rate.

The CM said that 9,044 samples were tested against which 278 new cases of coronavirus emerged that constituted three percent detection rate. So far, 891,530 tests have been conducted which detected 126,182 cases all over Sindh. The overall detection rate comes to 14 percent. Shah said that currently, 4,288 patients were under treatment, of them 3,888 were in home isolation, eight at isolation centers and 392 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 216 patients was stated to be critical, of them 34 had been shifted to ventilators.

According to CM, out of 278 new cases, 144 have been detected from Karachi. They include 57 from South, 28 East, 23 Central, 15 West, 13 Korangi, eight Malir. Sujawal has 12 cases, Matiari 11, Khairpur 10, Umerkot 10, Shikarpur and Tando Allahyar nine each, Hyderabad seven, Sukkur and Thatta six each, Jacobabad, Badin and Kambar five each, Larkana and Sanghar four each, Jamshoro, Tando Mohammad Khan and Mirpurkhas three each, Ghotki and Naushehroferoze two each.

