News Ticker: Sindh CM Urges PM to Announce Termination of Proposed Marot Canal ProjectSindh CM Urges PM to Announce Termination of Proposed Marot Canal ProjectJamhoori Watan Party Announces Long MarchPPP has always stood against dams and canals: KhuhroYoung Man Killed, Another Injured in Traffic AccidentPolice Nab Five Robbers in Separate Encounters, Recover WeaponsMehwish Appointed as Chairperson of ‘KAGF’ Legal Aid CommitteeBilawal Bhutto to Lead Protests Against Canals: Aajiz DhamrahCM Balochistan Expresses Best Wishes for President Zardari’s Swift RecoveryAsim Calls for Urgent Measures to Shield Humanitarian WorkersMinister Health Pledges Healthcare Reforms with Focus on TelemedicineZain Shah criticizes Sindh govt over six new canals project”Sahulat On The Go’ Bazaars in Lahore SoonPioneering Psychiatrist Dr Syed Haroon Ahmed Passes Away at 94House Gutted in Fire Near Jhal MagsiAsim Iftikhar Ahmad Takes Charge as Pakistan’s UN AmbassadorPakistan condemns Israel’s acts of aggression in GazaWesterly Wave to Bring Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms Across RegionsPakistan Delivers 35 Tons of Earthquake Aid to MyanmarAl-Mustafa Welfare Society Hosts Eid Reunion Event33 Traffic Accidents in Balochistan During Eid: 4 Dead, 55 InjuredJhalawan Awami Panel’s Strong Allegation Against BNPKamal Vows to Improve Healthcare SectorWorld Cloud Security Day Highlights Data Safety in Digital AgeRoute of Karakoram Express Changed for Raiwind CongregationPM Shehbaz Unveils Major Electricity Tariff CutCM Murad Sets Two-Month Deadline For Jam Sadiq Interchange Completion(DIST): Young Man Killed, Another Injured in Traffic AccidentPakistan’s Exports to US Surge by Nearly 10 in Fiscal First HalfPakistan’s Sesame Export to China Soars by 179Stock Surge: KSE Indices Hit New Highs Amid Significant Market TurnoverGold Prices Surge as Rates Increase Across PakistanMan shot dead on resistance; woman committed suicideStray Dog Attack: Child Severely InjuredStrict Action to be Initiated Against Illegal Foreigners as Deadline PassesPM Pledges Comprehensive Support for Balochistan's GrowthDry Spell Continues with Scattered Thunderstorms Expected in Northern RegionsNaval Chief reiterates committment to protect maritime bordersIndian Policy Blocks Kashmir Dispute Resolution, Claims APHCHafiz Naeem ur Rehman's Criticism of the GovernmentLong-Term Strategy Inevitable To Tackle Illegal Immigration, Terrorism: TalalNo likelihood of talks with banned BLA, Khawaja Asif affirmsPresident Zardari Diagnosed with COVID-19, Condition ImprovingPrime Minister Lauds Security Efforts During Eid ul FitrGilani Named Founding Chairman of Inter-Parliamentary Speakers' ConferenceOpposition by PML-Q on New Canal Project in SindhBalochistan Vows to Thwart Anti-State Elements Amid Rising TensionsMQM Pakistan Condemns Legal Protection for Commercial Activities on Welfare LandsNotice of Citizen's Murder During Robbery Resistance in DefenseGudu Barrage Canal Maintenance to Disrupt Water Supply Until May 1Poor Infrastructure Stifles Karachi's Growth, Warns PDP chairmanPM Reaffirms Commitment to Eco-Friendly FutureIllegal Foreigners Face Expulsion: Two-Day Deadline LoomsPakistan's Progress Stalled Without Imran: PTI LeaderPM Extends Eid Greetings to Egyptian PresidentSindh CM Orders Swift Completion of Key Karachi RoadsSindh CM Visits New Under-construction Indus HospitalPakistan Pledges Strong Support for Global Zero-Waste MovementOGDCL and PMDC Set to Announce Joint Venture to Tap Antimony Treasures in BalochistanContinental Air Dominates as Dry Weather Persists Across the CountryOngoing projects to generate 50MW power, gas, RDF: Karachi MayorCentral Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to Convene for Eid Moon Sighting in IslamabadSindh governor Calls For Solidarity with PalestiniansPak Army Intensifies Border Surveillance to Counter Terror ThreatsMemon Hands Over Rs30 Million Cheque for Squash ChampionshipConstable Martyred, Two Injured in Anti-Dacoits OperationMohsin Naqvi Unveils Comprehensive Counter-Terrorism StrategyPPP Capable to Stop Cholistan Project, Tells CMPakistan's Diplomatic Win at UNGA: Consensus Reached on Islamophobia ResolutionForeign Office Rebukes India's Stance on Minority RightsKashmir Dispute Firmly on Global Agenda, Affirms APHCGovernment Rolls Out New Policy to Foster Interfaith HarmonySFA Mobilizes Teams to Enforce Eid Food Safety StandardsAntimony Ore Discoveredin Balochistan: SIFC'S Effective Strategy Opening Doors for InvestmentDRAP Cracks Down on Illegal Drug Trade with Nationwide RaidsFederal Interior Minister Praises Police for Thwarting Terrorist Attack in DI KhanKarachi Police Chief Meets with Families of MartyrsVisit of Additional IG Karachi for Eid Security ArrangementsPM Offers Solidarity After Earthquake Strikes Thailand and MyanmarEid Special Train Departs Quetta Amid Enhanced SecurityPakistan, Qatar Fortify Trade and Investment TiesOff-Duty Policemen Thwart Robbery Attempts in KarachiPakistan Battles to Chase Down New Zealand's Massive Target