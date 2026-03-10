﻿Sindh Governor Pledges Three Months’ Salary Donation in Support of PM Decisions

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori today announced his full support for recent decisions made by the Prime Minister, pledging to donate his three months’ salary as a gesture of solidarity. He lauded the Prime Minister’s actions as both timely and commendable.

The governor expressed these views during an address at the 20th “Umeed-e-Ramadan” Iftar gathering held at Governor House. The event”s guest of honour was Germany”s Deputy Consul General, Ms. Anja Klos, with other notable attendees including senior MQM-P leader Dr. Farooq Sattar, Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Ali Khurshidi, and senior journalists.

In his address, Mr. Tessori also referenced the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA), describing his life as a profound example of truth, justice, and service to humanity. He urged society to follow these teachings to foster justice and brotherhood.

He clarified that no government funds are utilised for the Iftar arrangements or the prizes distributed at the events, adding that the virtue of moderation should be adopted by everyone.

The Governor highlighted ongoing public welfare initiatives at the official residence, which include daily lucky draws for prizes such as plots of land, Umrah tickets, and motorcycles. He also informed attendees that 50,000 students are currently enrolled in free-of-charge modern IT courses at Governor House.

Mr. Tessori emphasised the inclusivity of the gatherings, stating that attendees are not questioned about their ethnicity and that people from all communities and faiths participate. He affirmed his commitment to the public, remarking that he has become “fearless” in the face of threats and that no future event at Governor House will be held without public participation.

In a recent example of his public outreach, the Governor recounted hearing a citizen”s story on a talk show and immediately announced he would provide the individual with a motorcycle and cover the medical expenses for his mother”s treatment.

The ceremony commenced with a recitation from the Holy Quran. Following the Maghrib prayer, lucky draws were held, with sewing machines awarded to six individuals. The grand prize, a residential plot in Smart City, was won by Jameel Ahmed of Nawabshah, with the winning ticket drawn by the German Deputy Consul General.