The Sindh government is initiating a province-wide operation against counterfeit fertilizers and pesticides following a high-level meeting at the Secretary of Agriculture’s office in Karachi. Sindh’s Minister of Agriculture, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar, and Secretary of Agriculture, Muhammad Zaman Narejo, met with influential agricultural leaders to address this critical issue.
The meeting included farmer representatives Syed Nadeem Shah Jamote, Riaz Ahmed Arain, Imtiaz Ali Soomro, and Arif Nazir Qaimkhani, along with senior officers from the Department of Agriculture. Discussions covered topics such as the implementation of the Sindh Seed Act, approved cotton varieties, the shortage of 3G fertilizers, and the consistent supply of agricultural inputs.
A spokesperson for the Sindh Department of Agriculture stated that matters related to tomato, mango, and banana cultivation in Tando Allahyar, cost management, and distribution in the assembly were also deliberated upon. The availability of beneficial plants like Isghol and certified onion seeds in Tharparkar was also reviewed.
Agricultural leaders informed the minister about challenges like water scarcity and the widespread distribution of counterfeit pesticides and fertilizers. The minister ordered immediate daily operations against these spurious agricultural products. He confirmed that the Irrigation Department would actively ensure prompt water delivery to farmers. He emphasized the need for effective solutions, acknowledging the detrimental effects of climate change and water scarcity on the agricultural industry.
District-level agricultural monitoring groups were instructed to ensure the provision of high-quality seeds and fertilizers and the implementation of modern farming practices to promote self-sufficiency in the sector. The minister also directed officials to provide comprehensive guidance to Sindh’s farmers on cultivating sesame, ginger, and other profitable crops, in addition to traditional ones, to boost agricultural output and increase farmers’ income.
Farmer leader Syed Nadeem Shah Jamote highlighted the difficulties faced by farmers in Sindh, including water scarcity, spurious fertilizers, and a broader agricultural crisis. He suggested that cultivating crops like Isghol and certified onions in areas like Tharparkar could boost the local economy.