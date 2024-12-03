Karachi: Provincial Minister of Energy and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah highlighted the unique importance of Sindh’s ancient civilization and culture during Sindhi Culture Day celebrations. He emphasized the values of brotherhood, mutual tolerance, and service that characterize the people of the province.
According to Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), Minister Shah congratulated all Pakistanis on Sindhi Culture Day, noting that it serves as a day to preserve traditions. He stated that the day, symbolized by the Sindhi Topi and Ajrak, embodies unity and peace. Shah emphasized Sindh’s commitment to promoting its culture, describing it as an expression of the province’s best traditions.
He further stated that living nations preserve their culture, and the aim of Culture Day is to highlight Sindh’s culture globally. He described Sindh as a land of love and peace, with a culturally organized nation that reflects consciousness. Shah added that Sindh’s cultural history is an integral part of Pakistan’s extensive culture, and the entire nation should take pride in this identity. The Sindhi Topi and Ajrak remain central to Sindh’s cultural identity.
The post Sindh’s Cultural Heritage Celebrated on Sindhi Culture Day appeared first on pakistannewsgazette.com.