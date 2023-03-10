Six dead, several injured as tractor-trolley carrying devotees plunges into canal

DERA GAZI KHAN: Six people were killed and several others injured after a tractor-trolley plunged into a canal on Sakhi Sarwar Road in DG Khan on Friday, rescuers and police said. Rescuers said up to 40 pilgrims including women and children were heading to Sakhi Sawar Shrine at the time of the incident.

Emergency responders with the help of locals managed to pull the dead and the injured out of the canal water and shifted them to a nearby hospital. Rescuers and divers are still searching for the missing passengers. Police are investigating the cause of accident. The identities of the victims are not yet known.