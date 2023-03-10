Three killed, two injured in road accident in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: At least three persons were killed and two other were wounded in a tragic road accident in Shikarpur on late Thursday night. According to details, the accident occurred at the Indus Highway in Karampur area near Shikarpur where a speeding car hit two motorcycles, killing three persons on the spot and injuring two others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Police have also arrested the driver of the car from the spot.