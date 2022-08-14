SMBBMU celebrates Pakistan Day

LARKANA: Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) organized a Pakistan Day ceremony in Chandka Medical College (CMC) on Sunday in connection with the 75th Diamond Jubilee celebrations which was participated by students and employees of the college wearing Pakistani shirts in the event. Commissioner Larkana Gahanwer Ali Laghari, Vice Chancellor and faculty cut the diamond jubilee cake jointly,

SMBBMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anila said while addressing the ceremony said that the secret of any country’s development is better health and education and as a medical university we have both these responsibilities. She said that we can only understand freedom when we understand the philosophy of live and let live. She said that freedom is the greatest treasure and the greatest blessing after that is health. She claimed that she has made the university a university for which she appreciated the efforts of her team.

Honorary Guest Commissioner Larkana Gahanwer Ali Leghari said that first of all we have to understand what was the philosophy behind the creation of Pakistan and under what ideology this country came into existence. He said that false slogans have been given to the youth under the Fifth Generation war, but one has to think that people from their own province are sitting in Sindh from the important administrative positions to the lower positions, then the false tunes of “Istehsal” should be stopped, Leghari added.

CMC Principal Professor Zameer Ahmad Soomro said that this country was found after the sacrifice of our elders and it is a proof of being a living nation that our new generation is celebrating this day like Eid,