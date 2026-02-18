Lahore: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) have agreed to advance an "Implementation Cooperation Framework Agreement" to provide substantive support to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), facilitating their growth and export readiness. This decision aligns with the SME Development vision of the Prime Minister and was reached during a meeting led by CEO SMEDA Nadia Jahangir Seth and Chief Executive TDAP Faiz Ahmad.
According to Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority, the two organizations will review a previously signed Memorandum of Understanding and plan to proceed with a detailed action plan. CEO SMEDA, Nadia Jahangir Seth, emphasized the agreement's focus on achieving specific milestones through a practical implementation strategy. She noted that the aim is to ensure tangible support for MSMEs via training, improved access to finance, and measures to enhance Pakistan's exports.
Seth also mentioned that SMEDA is implementing a three-year Business Plan with a renewed focus on cluster development. Recent engagements with SME clusters in areas such as light engineering, furniture, and honey production in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been part of these efforts. She highlighted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's interest in collaboration between SMEDA and TDAP to bolster initiatives supporting MSMEs and increasing national exports.
