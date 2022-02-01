Soaring urea prices could lead to a famine

Islamabad, January 31, 2022 (PPI-OT):The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Monday said a continued hike in prices of urea and non-stop black marketing could hit production of important crops and may lead to a famine-like situation in the country. Wheat, sugar and maize crops are facing serious threats due to scarcity of urea which is not only a serious blow to farmers but it could also lead to unrest and chaos in the country, it said.

Pakistan is an agricultural country but it is importing food worth billions of dollars and the urea crisis can result in additional food imports straining the forex reserves, said Dr. Murtaza Mughal, President PEW. In a statement issued here today, he said that increased cost of inputs will make agricultural produce costly which will not go down well with the masses facing unprecedented inflation for the last three years.

He said that farmers across the country continue to complain that higher prices of urea and its unavailability are likely to affect crop productivity. Growers stressed that remedial measures must be taken immediately, especially against hoarders and smugglers so that prices can decline in the market.

The wheat crop has been grown on 2.84 million acres in the province of Sindh which has increased demand for urea while hoarders are selling it up to one thousand rupees over and above the notified rate which will lead to a decrease in per acre yield, he warned.

Many farmers have no other option but to but to plant their crops without adequate fertiliser as the concerned authorities have surrendered to the corrupt actors, effectively giving them a license to print money on the cost of national security. Farmers are forced to pay almost seven billion rupees more for urea in only one province which is breaking their backbone, he said.

For more information, contact:

President,

Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW)

402, 4th Floor, Gulistan Khan House, Fazal-e-Haq Road,

82-East, Blue Area, Islamabad

Tel: +92-51-2510375

Fax: +92-51-2802449

Cell: +92-321-5157671

Email: president@pakistaneconomywatch.com

Web: www.pakistaneconomywatch.com