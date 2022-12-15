Soldier, civilian martyred in Wednesday’s suicide blast in Miranshah: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: one soldier and a civilian were martyred in Wednesday’s suicide blast in North Waziristan district’s Miranshah area, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on early Thursday. It said, the deceased soldier was identified as a 30-year-old Havaldar Muhammad Ameer. Moreover, one civilian also embraced martyrdom while nine others were injured.

Meanwhile, in a statement, denouncing the suicide blast in Miranshah area of North Waziristan, the President on Thursday said the entire nation stands united in fight against terrorism. He vowed to continue efforts till the remnants of terrorism are extirpated. He condoled with the bereaved families of those martyred in the incident and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured. In a statement on Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also strongly denounced the suicide blast in Miranshah area of North Waziristan. He expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of one security personnel and a civilian in the incident.

He also condoled with the bereaved families. He said those carrying out suicide attacks on Muslims cannot be Muslims. He said the terrorists are playing in the hands of our enemies who want to destabilize Pakistan. Shehbaz Sharif expressed the commitment to punish these criminals for rendering the blood of Pakistani people. He said the people and security forces of Pakistan have given immense sacrifices for the elimination of terrorism. He paid tributes to the martyrs for laying down their lives for the country.