﻿Speakers demand implementation of labour laws

Academia, politicians, labour leaders, human rights and civil society activists and lawyers at a panel discussion have demanded of the government to implement all the labour laws as well as fulfil all those international commitments, which Pakistan has signed or ratified including eight core labour conventions of International Labour Organisation (ILO) and seven covenants related to human rights.

According to a statement issued today, the panellists were speaking at a panel discussion “Adherence to International Labour Standards in Sindh” organised by the Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC), in collaboration with the Sindh Labour Department and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST)-Karachi, . On the occasion, a report on GSP Plus was also launched by SHRC.

PPP leader Senator Farhatullah Babar was the keynote speaker on the occasion. During his address, Babar emphasized the need for all stakeholders to come together to address the issues faced by the people. He was advocating for land reforms to ensure that means of production, including land, are not monopolized under the guise of security.

Babar expressed concern over the proposed tax on solar panels, asserting that they should be resisted to prevent further exploitation. He also addressed the longstanding issue of implementation of laws in Pakistan, particularly in the labour-capital relationship, which has persisted for centuries.

Speaking on the occasion, the SHRC Chairman Mr. Iqbal Detho said the Commission is a statutory body. Sindh has enacted many pro-women laws including Sindh Women Agricultural Workers Act and the Home-Based Workers Act. We conducted a week-long Labour Academy course at NILAT, he said adding that the SHRC has taken suo motos on many issues such as child labor and free and compulsory education.

“We have made efforts to get notified minimum wages and are currently working on getting them implemented.”

Barrister Rida Tahir, Legal Adviser, SHRC, who also moderated the event and spoke extensively about the compliance of GSP Plus in Pakistan. She gave an overview of the UN and ILO Conventions ratified by Pakistan. She stated that Sindh has enacted the Sindh Maternity Benefits Act 2018 to increase the labour force participation of women while the Parliament of Pakistan amended the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act in 2022 to protect women from discrimination.

Sindh Minister for Labour, Shahid Abdul Salam, affirmed the provincial government’s commitment to implementing international labour conventions, while Ms. Anis Haroon, a member of the National Commission for Human Rights, commended the European Union’s decision to extend the GSP-Plus for the next four years, emphasizing the need for political will for effective law enforcement.

The discussion also covered various initiatives and challenges faced in implementing labour laws and international conventions in Sindh, including the increase in exports, signing of human rights conventions, and measures taken by the SHRC.

Representatives from different organizations and departments, including Jamil Junejo, Executive Coordinator – TIC, Human Rights Department, Government of Sindh; Shahnaz Wazir Ali of SZABIST; Nasir Mansoor of National Trade Unions Federation, Mr. Abdullah Dayo of FES; and Secretary of Labour department Tehseen Fatima, provided insights into ongoing efforts and challenges in ensuring labor rights and adherence to international standards in Sindh.

Nasir Mansoor, the General Secretary of the National Trade Union Federation, expressed concerns that workers’ wages are being stolen and minimum wages are not being provided. He also highlighted the absence of student and trade unions. He demanded the scrapping of the National Industrial Relations Council, citing it as a breach of the 18th Amendment of the Constitution.

Ms Zehra Khan noted that home-based workers, who are mostly women, are not receiving their wages. Although the law has included males and transgender individuals as home-based workers, implementation remains a major challenge despite good legislation being in place.

Syed Athar Shah from the Sindh Labour Department emphasized the importance of adhering to ILO Conventions, stating that all national laws should be in line with them.