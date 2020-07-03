Sports: Cricket: Not a big fan of change in playing conditions: Bismah Maroof

July 3, 2020

Karachi:Pakistan women’s cricket team skipper Bismah Maroof says she is not a big fan for proposed changes in women’s cricket playing condition to make it more popular.

“There is a debate that whether changes should be made in playing conditions in women’s cricket to make it more popular. I am not a big fan of it (changes in playing condition),” Bismah said in a video message to PCB Podcast.

There’s a debate going on to make the length of pitch and size of ball smaller in order to make the women’s cricket more popular. “Women’s cricket attracted the highest ever spectators and viewership during the last World Cup under the same conditions,” she added.

She further said that it meant women’s cricket was moving in the right direction and therefore she didn’t think there was any need to apply any changes to the game as it may hamper its competitiveness.

