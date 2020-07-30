National

Sports: Squash: Jansher successfully operated for spinal stenosis

July 30, 2020

Karachi:Pakistan’s former legendary squash player Jansher has successfully undergone two back spinal stenosis lower and upper operations from Shifa International Hospital.

Jansher thanked doctors for carrying his successful surgery. Explaining the reason for undergoing the surgery, Jansher said that he was suffering from severe back pain while praying, walking and playing squash.

He said that doctors advised him to go for operation as soon as possible. Meanwhile, he advised upcoming players to care about their health along with strenuous training. He said knees and back of athletes are vulnerable and they should treat minor ailments in timely manner to avoid complications.

