SSUET team meets Russian delegation for science-tech ventures

KARACHI: A team of SSUET officials, led by the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Vali Uddin, visited Russian Centre of Science and Culture (Friendship House) to meet the delegation of seven leading universities from Russian Federation.

SSUET team included Registrar Commodore (r) Syed Sarfraz Ali, Deans of All Faculties, Chairperson Business Department, Senior Professors from Mathematics Department and Director ORIC. Russian delegation comprising the representatives of 7 leading universities of Russia agreed upon establishing a close working relationship with Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi and other universities of Pakistan.

The Russian Delegation, led by the Vice Rector for International Affairs Prof. Dr. Artyom Yu. Rykun of Tomsk State University, discussed and agreed to initiate various joint academic programs including faculty and students exchange programs, joint research publications and co-supervising PhD level research of engineering departments of the Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi.

The visiting delegation informed the Vice Chancellor that around 400 government scholarships are available for Pakistani students every year in Russian HEIs and hoped that the number of scholarships would increase if the students from Pakistan would take interest in studying in Russia.

They also appreciated the participation of huge number of students from the Aligarh Institute of Technology, which is also sponsored by the Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys’ Association of Pakistan along with SSUET.

The Head of the Russian Centre of Science and Culture added that the Russian universities would like to initiate joint projects in the fields of engineering, computer science, business and mathematics with SSUET in the first phase and then would like to expand the collaboration in other fields including Medical Sciences which is being launched by SSUET soon. The meaningful collaboration of SSUET with Russian Universities will surely result in the enhancement of research areas such as engineering design, environment monitoring, climate change and smart agriculture.

Assistant Vice Rector for International Affairs Pavel Nedelko and Admission Manager Anastasiia Sidorova from Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University, the Director of Arabic Studies Centre Ahmed Ibrahim, and Associate Professor of the School of Anthropology Alexey Buller of Tyumen State University, Vice President for International Affairs Yulia Davydova, and Deputy Head of International Integration and WFS Directorate Alina Andrukh from Moscow Polytechnic University, Pro-Rector for Strategic and Innovative Development Dr. Nikita Avralev, and Head of Department of International Students Recruitment Dr. Stanislav Sidorenko of North-Caucasus Federal University, Manager of the International Division Gulnara Makhmutova, and Manager of the Admission Department Elena Donskaia from Irkutsk National Research Technological University, and Vice-Rector for International Affairs Timirkhan Alishev, Deputy Dean of Pre-University Department for International Students Airan Mukhametov, and Head of the International Recruitment Office Rauf Sabirov, and Head of the Russian Centre for Science and Culture Ruslan Prokorov and Natalia Zhadovets were also present on this occasion.