WB, CM discuss $163.8m funds repurposed for flood emergency works

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and World Bank high-power delegation led by Regional Director John Roome discussed $163.8 million funds repurposed for flood emergency works and reviewed their progress.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, the chief secretary, the chairman P and D and concerned secretaries. The world bank delegation members include Abedalrazaq Khalil, Kamran Akbar, Zishan Karim, Mr Francois Onimous, Mr Olivier, and others. Country Director Najy Benhassine along with his team members attended the meeting through a video link.

SRP: The world bank has repurposed $22 million for flood emergency works. The CM told the visiting and online delegation that 110,000 tents, 300,000 mosquito nets, dewatering pumps, and bats have been procured. He added that delivery was ongoing and would be concluded by November 2022.

The P and D department has shared the details with the concerned world bank team. Mr. Shah said that $27 million was repurposed from the CLICK project to be utilized for the repair of 268 out of 500 roads identified for financing through CLICK. He added that the environment and social management plan developed for the emergency works has been reviewed by the world bank team.

The CM said that contracts for $18 million of rehabilitation/repair works have been signed and were under the implementation stage. He added that the design for the remaining $9 million of rehabilitation works was underway. Sharing the progress of $7.9 million repurposed from the SIAPEP project, Murad Ali Shah said that flood relief goods have been procured.

The CM said that the $25 million repurposed from KWSSIP for the rehabilitation of water board sinking lines in the city has been divided into different packages. This has also been discussed with the world bank. The world bank visiting delegation reviewed the progress and said that the funds would be paid to the Sindh government on a retroactive basis. Murad Ali Shah said that the repair of roads has been started in the city and works were in progress.