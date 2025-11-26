Authorities have mandated a strict no-pass, no-entry policy for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 35th National Games 2025, with all VIPs set to receive QR code-based invitation passes to enhance access control and streamline verification.
According to an official report today, the decision was finalized during a high-level committee session of the Sindh government convened to review preparations for the major sporting event. The meeting was jointly chaired by Sindh Minister for Sports Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah, and Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab.
Sports Minister Mahar emphasized the stringent security protocols, directing that all guests and athletes must reach the National Stadium Karachi by 2:00 PM for the opening ceremony, which is scheduled to commence at 2:30 PM with President Asif Ali Zardari attending as the chief guest.
He reiterated the Sindh government”s commitment to hosting a successful event and stressed that all departments must work collectively to uphold the province”s reputation. Senior officials from the sports, information, education, culture, and transport departments were present and received briefings on their respective responsibilities.
Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah noted that schools would be actively engaged to encourage youth participation, describing the games as an ideal platform to nurture a sports culture and inspire young people. He also instructed departmental focal persons to maintain continuous coordination with the Sports Department.
Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab confirmed that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will deploy fire brigade units to ensure emergency readiness. He added that promotional content is being disseminated across KMC’s social media channels and a designated area has been allocated for municipal staff at the venue.
Secretary Sports Munawar Ali Mahesar assured the committee that comprehensive measures were in place to prevent any disruption in security, transport, or stage management.
To ensure comprehensive public outreach, Secretary Information Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon pledged complete media coverage of the National Games across electronic and print platforms.
In a gesture of provincial hospitality, DG Culture Habibullah Memon stated that athletes and guests from other provinces will be formally welcomed at railway stations and designated entry points.
Officials from the Sindh Transport Department confirmed that female athletes will be transported to the stadium in dedicated pink buses. Ahmed Ali Rajput of the Sindh Olympic Association added that all personnel involved will receive transportation services according to an official schedule to ensure timely movement.