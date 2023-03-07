Students protest against Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University VC

QUETTA:Faculty members and students of Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University (SBKWU) Quetta wore black bands around their arms as a protest against Sajida Nurin, Vice Chancellor, SBKWU, said a statement issued by the Joint Action Committee of Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University here on Tuesday.

It said that faculty members and students of the university had been on symbolic strike against the dictatorial behaviour of Sajida Nurin, Vice Chancellor of the university for the last three days, but authorities were not paying heed to the grievances of Joint Action Committee of SBKWU, Quetta.

The statement said that at the behest of Vice Chancellor, main gates of the university were closed, barring the faculty members and students of the university to leave university, adding that buses were also locked, creating thereby problems for faculty members and students of far flung areas. It called on Governor Balochistan, Malik Abdul Wali Kakar, Governor Balochistan to take notice of the issue.