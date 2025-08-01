On the directives of Sindh Chief Secretary, subsidized sugar will soon be available to the residents of Khairpur district. The district administration, in collaboration with Rani Pur Sugar Mill and Khairpur Sugar Mill, will set up sugar stalls in all eight talukas where sugar will be available at reduced prices. This decision was taken after a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Rahoojo at Sachal Sarmast Hall of the DC office. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Iqbal Hussain Jandan, Assistant Commissioner Darya Khan Chandio, traders, trade organization leaders, mill officials, distributors, and representatives of other relevant departments. The meeting discussed sugar stocks and related supply matters.
The sugar mills have promised to provide sugar at Rs167 per kilogram. Assistant Commissioners will monitor this operation to ensure implementation. This initiative will start with the opening of subsidized sugar stalls in Khairpur and Latifabad.