KARACHI, June 23 (PPI) Due to damage to two gates of Sukkur Barrage, on the instructions of Minister for Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, the Agriculture Department has established a Water Emergency Cell in Hyderabad to guide farmers.
According to a handout issued from Sindh Information Department on Sunday, focal persons have been appointed in all six divisions of Sindh to report on water scarcity, crop damage, and other issues. A total of 32 focal persons have been appointed at various levels.
Sukkur Barrage irrigates about 70% of Sindh’s agricultural land. Farmers can contact the Water Emergency Cell’s focal person, Rasool Bux Khaskheli, at 0229200968 for guidance. Focal persons have also been appointed for each division, including Lower Sindh, Upper Sindh, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Larkana, and Mirpur Khas.