Sukkur police recover abducted man from katcha area

August 7, 2020

Sukkur: Sukkur police on Friday claimed to have recovered an abducted man from katcha area of Kashmore district.

According to the police, Ali Gohar alias Khair Mohammad Deho had been kidnapped from Site area of Sukkur some seven days back. The heirs searched for him but the could not found him. Later, police took efforts, raided various hideouts of the bands and succeeded in recovering the abducted man from katcha area of Kashmore district.

The police said that Teghani gang had kidnapped the man and they had recovered him in a raid in katcha area. No arrest of bandit was reported by the police. The heirs have expressed happiness over the recovery of their man safely and hailed the police action.

