A grand celebration is being organized in Sukkur for Pakistan’s Independence Day and the Battle of the Right. This event will be held on the evening of August 14th at Jinnah Stadium in commemoration of Pakistan’s independence.
The gathering will commence at 6:00 PM, showcasing various performances filled with national fervor. Sindh Government representative and Mayor of Sukkur, Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh, will be the chief guest. Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Shahzad Khan will also be in attendance.
Media outlets are requested to ensure coverage of this program. The event is being organized jointly by the district administration and the Municipal Corporation Sukkur.