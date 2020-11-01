Syed says COVID-19 claims four more lives in Sindh

KARACHI:Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in a statement on Sunday that four more coronavirus patients had died overnight in Sindh province with 480 new cases.

He said that the death toll from the virus in the province had reached 2,631 that constituted 1.8 percent death ratio. The chief minister said that 11,313 tests were conducted against which 480 new cases emerged that constituted 4.2 percent current detection rate.

He stated that so far, 1,654,763 samples had been tested which diagnosed 146,331 cases, of them 95 percent or 138,779 patients had recovered, including 110 overnight.

Shah said that currently, 4,921 patients were under treatment, of them 4,675 were in home isolation, one at isolation center and 245 at different hospitals. He said that the condition of 186 patients was stated to be critical, including 28 shifted to ventilators.

According to the Syed, out of 480 new cases, 367 belonged to Karachi, including 168 East, 104 South, 34 Central, 30 Korangi, 16 Malir and 15 West. Hyderabad has 25 cases, Mirpurkhas 12, Khairpur, Dadu and Ghotki six each, Sukkur, Tando Allahyar, and Jamshoro four each, Thatta three, Umerkot, Matiari, Sujawal and Tando Mohammad khan two each, Larkana and Sanghar one each.

The chief minister urged the people of Sindh to wash hands frequently, wear masks, and avoid hand shake and observe social distancing.