Tajik President arrives tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon is arriving on a two-day official visit to Pakistan tomorrow (Wednesday).

During the visit, the two sides will exchange views on further strengthening bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas. A number of bilateral agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed. The Tajik President’s visit to Pakistan is expected to impart a renewed impetus to deepening cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields and further strengthen the growing geo-economic partnership.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan and Tajikistan are brotherly countries linked through longstanding historical, cultural and religious bonds. She said these ties are marked by mutual respect and exceptional cordiality. The two countries have commonality of views on various regional and international issues.