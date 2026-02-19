Las Vegas: TCL has introduced a new wave of display and smart home technologies at CES 2026, unveiling advancements such as the SQD-Mini LED technology and AI-powered smart home solutions. These innovations aim to enhance visual experiences and intelligent living for consumers worldwide.
According to TCL Pakistan, the company has debuted its SQD-Mini LED Technology, which transforms local dimming zones into Precise Dimming Series, offering precise light control and improved performance in highlights and shadows. The technology is featured in the world's first TV powered by SQD-Mini LED, the TCL X11L, which boasts a wide color gamut, high contrast, and sharp picture quality.
Additionally, TCL has announced collaborations with Google TV and Dolby Vision 2, enhancing user interaction and visual experiences. The company also showcased a range of AI-powered smart home products designed to improve everyday living, including advanced air conditioners, refrigerators, and smart locks.
TCL is also exploring eco-friendly materials with the introduction of TCL ECORA, developed in collaboration with Chris Lefteri Design, which combines high-performance technology with sustainable design. These initiatives underline TCL's commitment to redefining home design and living for the future.
