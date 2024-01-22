Teachers and students visit Bajaur Garrison

Bajaur: Teachers and students from various educational institutions in the Bajaur District visited Bajaur Garrison.

According to a report on Monday, the students during the visit received briefings about the areas of responsibility of the Frontier Corps North, as well as their efforts to promote peace, development and education.

The students were also informed about the various weapons used by the Frontier Corps. Later, teachers and students were briefed about the importance of education campaign by Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North during their meeting with Inspector General Frontier Corps North.

The students were told that Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps will continue to take steps to promote education in the tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The aim of these measures is to make education accessible to all, ensuring that no child is deprived of educational opportunities. The students appreciated the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps for their initiatives to promote education.