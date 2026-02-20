A teenage girl allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Kot Ghulam Muhammad on Saturday, prompting local authorities to launch an investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death.
The deceased was identified as 15-year-old Lakshmi, daughter of Narsingh Kohli. Her body was found at her home in the Station neighborhood of the town.
Upon receiving the information, officials from the Kot Ghulam Muhammad police arrived at the scene. They later moved the girl’s body to the Taluka Hospital.
The motive behind the fatal step is unknown. Authorities have stated that the girl’s family has refused to provide any information regarding the incident, further shrouding the situation in ambiguity.
The police have initiated a formal investigation into the matter. Authorities are continuing their probe to determine the factors that led to the young girl’s death.