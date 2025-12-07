The Meteorological Department has forecast partly cloudy weather in the northern areas, northern Balochistan, and southern Punjab.
According to the forecast made this morning, light rain and snowfall on the mountains may occur at some places in Gilgit-Baltistan. A severe cold wave, accompanied by dense fog and smog, is expected to affect the plains of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the morning and night hours, as temperatures in several northern areas have dropped below zero.
Morning and night hours are expected to be unusually cold in the northern parts of the country.
According to the forecast, there are chances of light rain and snowfall on the mountains at some places in Gilgit-Baltistan.
This morning, zero degrees Celsius was recorded in Quetta and minus one in Gilgit. Among other major cities, four degrees Celsius were recorded in Islamabad and Muzaffarabad, five in Peshawar, two in Murree, nine in Lahore, and sixteen in Karachi.
In illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, severe cold and partly cloudy skies are forecast for Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramulla, while the weather in Jammu is expected to remain cold and dry.
Leh recorded the region’s coldest temperature at minus six degrees Celsius. The temperature was minus one in Anantnag and Baramulla, while zero degrees was recorded in Srinagar, Pulwama, and Shopian. The temperature in Jammu was noted at seven degrees Celsius.