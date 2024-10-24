KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 5th International Textile and Leather Exhibition (TEXPO 2024) said that Pakistan’s textile and leather sectors are not only critical to the country’s exports but also play a key role in industrial labour, poverty alleviation, and economic growth.
“In 2023-2024, Pakistan’s textile exports reached $16.6 billion, while the leather sector contributed $805 million to the economy,” he said. The 5th International Textile and Leather Exhibition (TEXPO 2024), a flagship event organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce at Expo Centre at Expo Centre. It was attended by Federal Minister for Commerce Mr. Jam Kamal Khan, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, federal and provincial ministers, diplomats, and a large contingent of foreign guests.
The Chief Minister welcomed over 500 international delegates from more than 60 countries, highlighting the significance of TEXPO as a platform for showcasing Pakistan’s rich heritage in textiles and leather craftsmanship.
The Chief Minister emphasised the government’s efforts to promote a business-friendly environment and diversify export markets. He mentioned the growing interest from non-traditional markets such as Brazil, Argentina, and Finland, reflected in the presence of delegates from these regions at TEXPO.
Mr Shah also acknowledged the global brands like IKEA, H&M Group, and Boohoo Group attending the event, which further enhances Pakistan’s reputation in the international market.
A key theme of the exhibition, “Weaving the Way to Sustainability,” underscores the importance of sustainable practices in combating climate change, the CM said and highlighted Pakistan’s vulnerability to global warming and its commitment to environmentally responsible production processes in the textile and leather industries. He said TEXPO 2024 also includes ‘Texpo Talks’ seminars on sustainability, and a fashion show showcasing local designers.
The Sindh Chief Minister commended the Ministry of Commerce, TDAP, and all stakeholders involved in organizing TEXPO under the leadership of Federal Minister Jam Kamal Khan. He expressed confidence that the exhibition would serve as a catalyst for trade, investment, and economic growth, while celebrating Pakistan’s cultural heritage and commitment to sustainable development.
TEXPO 2024 brings together 200 leading Pakistani companies and provides an excellent platform for international buyers and investors to explore business opportunities in Pakistan’s thriving textile and leather sectors.