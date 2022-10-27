The Hope, Moro International distribute gifts among orphan children

HYDERABAD: The Hope and Moro International, which are social welfare organizations, jointly organized a programme to distribute gifts among orphan students living at Dar-ul-Itfaal in Wahdat Colony of Hyderabad.

The programme was attended among others by chief guest Engr Ayaz Ali Shaikh, Project Director and Nadeem Akhtar Shaikh of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC).

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Hope Engr Amber and founder and CEO Moro International Zainul Abdin Khuhro said: “Our vision is to contribute to the health, education, environment safety of orphan children and conduct research on the plight of those kids who have lost their father, mother or both. We also provide such relief services for the poor and under privileged members of our society.”

Mr Zainul Abdin said that Moro International is striving hard to help orphan children and other needy people in the society. We have also planned to distribute gifts among flood affected children in Sindh besides helping other affectees as part of our relief delivery service.

He said that Moro International is conducting research to find plight of the orphan children and other vulnerable segments of the society. He urged the government to provide relief to the flood affectees across Sindh, particularly orphan children. There is also need to provide scholarships to the poor children so that they could get education with peace and ease. Engr Amber, Ayaz Shaikh, and Nadeem Akhtar Shaikh distributed school bags, stationary, and refreshments items among 23 orphan kids so as to encourage them for achieving education.