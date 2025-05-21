Chief of Afghan Quomi MovementAQM, Ahmed Khan, on Tuesday condemned the bomb blast in Tehsil Gulistan of Killa Abdullah, which resulted in the deaths of four men and left over 20 injured.
In a statement, Khan described the attack as a conspiracy aimed at creating a Waziristanlike situation in the peaceful Pashtunmajority districts of Balochistan. He voiced concerns that conditions were being deliberately aggravated in these regions to justify military operations similar to those in Waziristan.
Khan expressed grief over the loss of innocent lives and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. He also extended prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.