Three cops injured in terrorists’ attack in DI Khan

Dera Ismail Khan: Three policemen were injured when terrorists attacked a police picket in Dera Ismail Khan, police said Friday. As per District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib said, a group of terrorists attacked a police picket located in the limits of Karachi police station in Dera Ismail Khan.

Three policemen were injured in the attach. The terrorists were equipped with the latest weapons including rocket launchers. The retaliatory fire of the police party forced the terrorists to flee. Several terrorists were killed and injured by the police. Their bodies were taken away by the attackers. It may be noted that on October 30, a policeman and a civilian were martyred and four other policemen got injured as terrorists attacked the Daraban police check post here in DI Khan.

According to the police spokesman, a cop named Hazrat Hussain and a civilian were martyred in a terrorist attack on Daraban Police Check post in the limits of Daraban police station. Besides, four police personnel got injured in the attack. The bodies and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Dera.