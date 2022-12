Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday offered condolences to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on the death of his mother. The prime minister took to Twitter, saying that there is no greater loss than losing one’s mother.

“My condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the passing away of his mother,” the Prime Minister wrote. Modi’s mother, Heeraben Modi, died at the age of 100 on Friday. She was hospitalized on Wednesday after which her health declined.