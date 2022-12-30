Govt committed to complete elimination of terrorism: President, PM

Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday lauded the Pakistan Army for an operation against terrorists in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In their separate statements, they paid tribute to the sacrifices of martyred soldiers, including Subedar Shuja Muhammad, Naik Muhammad Ramzan and Sepoy Abdul Rehman.

The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s resolve to continue to move forward against terrorism with a firm resolve and steadfastness. He said those challenging the security of Pakistan will find no place to hide. The President in his statement said the efforts of security forces as well as the whole nation will continue till elimination of terrorism from the country.

The President and Prime Minister sympathized with the bereaved families of the martyred soldiers and prayed for high ranks of the martyrs in paradise. A day earlier, at least three soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in KP. During an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed and their weapons and ammunition were also recovered. The killed terrorists have been actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.