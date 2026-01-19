A 65-year-old man was killed and his wife was injured in a fatal traffic accident in the Port Qasim area on Saturday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Rao Nisar Ahmed, son of Khurshid Ahmed. The injured woman is his 45-year-old wife, Razia.
The incident occurred near the Hascol Petrol Station at Wireless Gate.
Edhi Foundation rescue workers arrived at the scene and shifted both individuals to Jinnah Hospital for medical aid.
Officials at the Steel Town Police Station have been informed about the collision.